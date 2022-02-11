The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives $14.72 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 43,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,300. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Honest has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,822 shares of company stock worth $4,682,817.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNST. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth about $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth about $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth about $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth about $38,811,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Honest by 138.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 1,642,425 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

