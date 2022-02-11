The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.58. Lovesac reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lovesac.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. increased their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

In other news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $2,554,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,052 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,517. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.09. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $763.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.34.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.