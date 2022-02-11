The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,935 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RRBI. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth $2,850,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 42.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 32,322 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $809,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 18.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $378.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.90. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

RRBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.