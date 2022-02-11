The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,931,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.60.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $2,625,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,436,919 over the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $91.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average of $110.77. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $152.44.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

