The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,141,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $254,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NetScout Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $31.08 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $232,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTCT shares. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

