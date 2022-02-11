The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 17,073 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,073 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 551.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 67,725 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

