The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,842 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after purchasing an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $37,225,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,310,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 139.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 370,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after acquiring an additional 216,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHVN. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

In other news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,904,399 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $137.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.14. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

