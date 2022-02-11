The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 483 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of Trinity Industries worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 101.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TRN stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.54%.

TRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.82.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

