The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,873 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

PAC stock opened at $147.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $98.64 and a twelve month high of $149.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAC. Citigroup raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.