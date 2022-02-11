The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.84 Million

Equities analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to report $161.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.20 million and the lowest is $146.00 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $131.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $658.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $728.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $660.12 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $732.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

RMR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,861. The stock has a market cap of $946.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

