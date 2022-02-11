The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

WEGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($29.07) to GBX 2,160 ($29.21) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($29.07) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,441.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

