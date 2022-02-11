The Weir Group (WEIR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Weir Group (LON: WEIR) in the last few weeks:

2/9/2022 – The Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – The Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,160 ($29.21) to GBX 1,945 ($26.30). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – The Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/31/2022 – The Weir Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,470 ($33.40) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – The Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – The Weir Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,060 ($27.86) to GBX 2,240 ($30.29). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – The Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,980 ($26.77) price target on the stock.

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,680 ($22.72) on Friday. The Weir Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,541.61 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,108 ($28.51). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,733.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,727.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The firm has a market cap of £4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.86.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

