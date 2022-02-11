Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Up to $8.83

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $9.50. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 28,808 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,201,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,500,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,125,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.