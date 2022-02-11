Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Up to $8.83

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $9.50. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 28,808 shares trading hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.
About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
