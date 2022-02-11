Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,846,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,881 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 93,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 216,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Thermon Group Company Profile
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).
