TheStreet Downgrades Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group raised Conduent to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Conduent stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Conduent has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.72 million, a P/E ratio of -91.78 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Conduent by 13.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Conduent by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Conduent by 114.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 115,471 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Conduent by 9.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

