TheStreet Upgrades NCR (NYSE:NCR) to B

NCR (NYSE:NCR) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

NCR stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.72.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,392,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $565,241,000 after buying an additional 329,711 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,631,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 13.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,988,000 after buying an additional 764,122 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,081,000 after purchasing an additional 120,963 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in NCR by 165.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,970 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

