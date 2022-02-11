thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.39) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.64) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($18.22) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($19.08) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.49) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.69) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.53 ($15.56).

TKA stock opened at €9.22 ($10.60) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.23. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($23.79) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.05).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

