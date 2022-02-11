thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €18.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €18.00 ($20.69) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.49) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.64) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.39) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.39) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($19.08) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.53 ($15.56).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

FRA TKA traded down €0.03 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting €9.22 ($10.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,631,439 shares. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($23.79) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.05). The company’s 50-day moving average is €9.58 and its 200 day moving average is €9.23.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.