TIG Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,164 MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ML. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

ML opened at $2.59 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 EPS for the current year.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

