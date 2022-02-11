Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 45.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PAR Technology by 17.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 7.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $42.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $57.80.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. Analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

