Toast (NYSE:TOST) Trading Up 6.5%

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s stock price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.92 and last traded at $27.48. Approximately 12,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,894,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 197,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $5,927,922.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Toast by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

