Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 6,400 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 266,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 295.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 99,259 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 68,273 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 111.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 60,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

EIGR stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $156.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.