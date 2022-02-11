Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $856,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $195.63 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $184.70 and a 52-week high of $223.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.58.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.