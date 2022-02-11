Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 18.6% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $511,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.50.

AZO stock opened at $1,939.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,139.18 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,002.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,805.22.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.