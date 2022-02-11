Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of TGTX opened at $10.39 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

