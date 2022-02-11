Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 25,300 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of US Foods by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in shares of US Foods by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of US Foods by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period.

USFD opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

