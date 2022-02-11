Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 705 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 24,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,214 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,515,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $294,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $315.90 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.79 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $2,235,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,658 shares of company stock worth $11,342,070. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

