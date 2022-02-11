Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Position Raised by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 640.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after buying an additional 478,924 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,640.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 318,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 300,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after buying an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 165.0% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 448,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after buying an additional 279,348 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,803,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285 over the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

