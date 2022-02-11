Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.24 and last traded at $78.24. Approximately 354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In other news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $160,309.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $20,629,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth $2,151,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth $1,896,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth $1,843,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.