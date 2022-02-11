Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a growth of 6,500.0% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:TOEYF remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Toro Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
About Toro Energy
