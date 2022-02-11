Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT Raised to C$122.00 at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMTNF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Shares of TMTNF traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.14. 631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $70.58 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.97.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

