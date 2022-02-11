TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $59.56. 93,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,611. The company has a market cap of $158.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 55.06%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TotalEnergies stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($58.62) to €52.00 ($59.77) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

