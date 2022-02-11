TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%.
Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $59.56. 93,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,611. The company has a market cap of $158.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.31.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 55.06%.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($58.62) to €52.00 ($59.77) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.