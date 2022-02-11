Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.44

Totally plc (LON:TLY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.44 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 34.90 ($0.47). Totally shares last traded at GBX 34.25 ($0.46), with a volume of 2,177,761 shares trading hands.

TLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) price target on shares of Totally in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) price target on shares of Totally in a report on Friday, January 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £62.86 million and a P/E ratio of 57.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Totally’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Totally’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

