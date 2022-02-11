Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 104.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 684.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TM opened at $194.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $145.55 and a 1-year high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

