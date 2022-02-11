Traders Buy High Volume of SPX FLOW Call Options (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,154 call options on the company. This is an increase of 7,593% compared to the typical volume of 67 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLOW shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in SPX FLOW by 4.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in SPX FLOW by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $88.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.61.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

