Traders Purchase Large Volume of Equinor ASA Call Options (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,434 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 584% compared to the typical daily volume of 502 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth $11,367,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $2,538,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 50,548 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.93. 8,636,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,852. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.55.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

