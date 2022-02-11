Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Cut to GBX 241 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 246 ($3.33) to GBX 241 ($3.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.95) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.41) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 350.33 ($4.74).

Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 241.80 ($3.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 202 ($2.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 536.50 ($7.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 256.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 306.66.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

