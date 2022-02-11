Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Cut to GBX 241 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 246 ($3.33) to GBX 241 ($3.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.95) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.41) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 350.33 ($4.74).

Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 241.80 ($3.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 202 ($2.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 536.50 ($7.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 256.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 306.66.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

