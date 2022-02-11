Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 96.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,688,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 90,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $156.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.46. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $147.55 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,140 shares of company stock worth $20,992,811. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Read More

