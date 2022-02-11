Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Sold by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,300 shares during the quarter. Travere Therapeutics makes up 3.5% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 1.02% of Travere Therapeutics worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,846 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,860 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,332 shares during the last quarter.

TVTX opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $31.74.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $934,602.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $196,667.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,201 shares of company stock worth $1,996,904. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

TVTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

