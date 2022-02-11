Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 14.10%.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

