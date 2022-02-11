Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SFL were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the second quarter worth about $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 206.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 489.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 894,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 133.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 536,360 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 409.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 601,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 483,693 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.89. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $135.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

