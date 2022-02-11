Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 225.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $211.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.31 and its 200 day moving average is $216.21. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $186.65 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.77%.

In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

