Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEG. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 56.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

