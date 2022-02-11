Trifast (LON:TRI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $146.23

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.23 ($1.98) and traded as low as GBX 141 ($1.91). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 144 ($1.95), with a volume of 155,226 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 155.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 146.23. The firm has a market cap of £195.96 million and a PE ratio of 24.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Trifast’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

In related news, insider Clare Foster sold 35,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.89), for a total value of £49,306.60 ($66,675.59).

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

