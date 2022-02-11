Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Up 8,533.3% in January

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 8,533.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGNOF shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded Trigano from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trigano in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of TGNOF stock remained flat at $$190.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.32. Trigano has a 1-year low of $190.00 and a 1-year high of $215.50.

Trigano SA designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. It offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; tents; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

