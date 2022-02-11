TRON Price Hits $0.0640 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. TRON has a total market cap of $6.52 billion and approximately $1.36 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002554 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003721 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,786,924,118 coins and its circulating supply is 101,786,923,464 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

