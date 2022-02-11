Truist Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of onsemi in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

ON stock opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72. onsemi has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of onsemi by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,945,000 after acquiring an additional 142,874 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after buying an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in onsemi by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in onsemi by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,981,000 after acquiring an additional 215,743 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

