Truist Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Assurant in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.90.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $162.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant has a 52-week low of $121.55 and a 52-week high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Assurant by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Assurant by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 33,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,770,000 after acquiring an additional 350,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

