Truist Financial Comments on BellRing Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BellRing Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Truist Financial also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.
NYSE:BRBR opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $34.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.01 million, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $11,253,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $7,463,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $6,797,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,202,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 45.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 187,242 shares during the last quarter.
BellRing Brands Company Profile
BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.
