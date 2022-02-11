Truist Financial Comments on BellRing Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BellRing Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Truist Financial also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRBR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $34.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.01 million, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $11,253,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $7,463,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $6,797,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,202,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 45.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 187,242 shares during the last quarter.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

