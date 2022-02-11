Truist Financial Weighs in on Synovus Financial Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Synovus Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.84 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.85.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

SNV stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $54.05.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,050. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 114,224.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at $2,484,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after buying an additional 36,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.